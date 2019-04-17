WWE has announced that Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery will be going to SmackDown from RAW in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. Their roster moves were also announced after SmackDown.

The updated list of roster moves in the Shakeup looks like this:

RAW: AJ Styles, The Miz, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Erik and Ivar of The Viking Experience, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso of The Usos, Naomi, EC3, Lacey Evans, Eric Young, Cedric Alexander

SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Elias, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Ember Moon, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Buddy Murphy, Lars Sullivan, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Mickie James, Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery

It's believed that WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe will be sent to RAW later this week as more moves should be added on the WWE website and social media. As noted, Joe was backstage at this week's RAW in Montreal, but he was very sick and his segment was removed from the show. It's likely that this was his RAW roster move as Balor brought the WWE Intercontinental Title to SmackDown.

Below are the updated RAW and SmackDown rosters coming out of this week's Shakeup shows, according to the official WWE website:

RAW

AJ Styles

Akam

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Fox

Andrade

Baron Corbin

Becky Lynch - RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion

Bo Dallas

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Roode

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Cedric Alexander

Curt Hawkins - RAW Tag Team Champion

Dana Brooke

Dash Wilder

Dean Ambrose

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

EC3

Eric Young

Erik - WWE NXT Tag Team Champion

Fandango

Goldust

Gran Metalik

Heath Slater

Ivar - WWE NXT Tag Team Champion

Jason Jordan

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

Kalisto

Konnor

Kurt Angle

Lacey Evans

Lince Dorado

Lio Rush

Mojo Rawley

Naomi

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki Bella

No Way Jose

Rey Mysterio

Rezar

Rhyno

Ricochet

Ronda Rousey

Ruby Riott

Sami Zayn

Sami Singh

Sarah Logan

Sasha Banks

Scott Dawson

Seth Rollins - WWE Universal Champion

Sunil Singh

Tamina Snuka

The Miz

Titus O'Neil

Tyler Breeze

Viktor

Zack Ryder - RAW Tag Team Champion

Zelina Vega

SmackDown

Aiden English

Alexander Wolfe

Ali

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Bayley

Becky Lynch - RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion

Big E

Big Show

Billie Kay - WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

Buddy Murphy

Carmella

Cesaro

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan

Elias

Ember Moon

Epico Colon

Finn Balor - WWE Intercontinental Champion

Harper

Jeff Hardy - SmackDown Tag Team Champion

Kairi Sane

Kane

Karl Anderson

Kevin Owens

Killian Dain

Kofi Kingston - WWE Champion

Lana

Lars Sullivan

Liv Morgan

Luke Gallows

Mandy Rose

Maryse

Matt Hardy - SmackDown Tag Team Champion

Mickie James

Otis

Paige

Peyton Royce - WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

Primo Colon

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns

Rowan

Rusev

Samoa Joe - WWE United States Champion

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sin Cara

Sonya Deville

Tucker

Xavier Woods