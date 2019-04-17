WWE has announced that Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery will be going to SmackDown from RAW in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. Their roster moves were also announced after SmackDown.
The updated list of roster moves in the Shakeup looks like this:
RAW: AJ Styles, The Miz, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Erik and Ivar of The Viking Experience, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso of The Usos, Naomi, EC3, Lacey Evans, Eric Young, Cedric Alexander
SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Elias, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Ember Moon, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Buddy Murphy, Lars Sullivan, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Mickie James, Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery
It's believed that WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe will be sent to RAW later this week as more moves should be added on the WWE website and social media. As noted, Joe was backstage at this week's RAW in Montreal, but he was very sick and his segment was removed from the show. It's likely that this was his RAW roster move as Balor brought the WWE Intercontinental Title to SmackDown.
Below are the updated RAW and SmackDown rosters coming out of this week's Shakeup shows, according to the official WWE website:
RAW
AJ Styles
Akam
Aleister Black
Alexa Bliss
Alicia Fox
Andrade
Baron Corbin
Becky Lynch - RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion
Bo Dallas
Bobby Lashley
Bobby Roode
Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt
Brie Bella
Brock Lesnar
Cedric Alexander
Curt Hawkins - RAW Tag Team Champion
Dana Brooke
Dash Wilder
Dean Ambrose
Dolph Ziggler
Drew McIntyre
EC3
Eric Young
Erik - WWE NXT Tag Team Champion
Fandango
Goldust
Gran Metalik
Heath Slater
Ivar - WWE NXT Tag Team Champion
Jason Jordan
Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso
Jinder Mahal
Kalisto
Konnor
Kurt Angle
Lacey Evans
Lince Dorado
Lio Rush
Mojo Rawley
Naomi
Natalya
Nia Jax
Nikki Bella
No Way Jose
Rey Mysterio
Rezar
Rhyno
Ricochet
Ronda Rousey
Ruby Riott
Sami Zayn
Sami Singh
Sarah Logan
Sasha Banks
Scott Dawson
Seth Rollins - WWE Universal Champion
Sunil Singh
Tamina Snuka
The Miz
Titus O'Neil
Tyler Breeze
Viktor
Zack Ryder - RAW Tag Team Champion
Zelina Vega
SmackDown
Aiden English
Alexander Wolfe
Ali
Apollo Crews
Asuka
Bayley
Becky Lynch - RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion
Big E
Big Show
Billie Kay - WWE Women's Tag Team Champion
Buddy Murphy
Carmella
Cesaro
Chad Gable
Charlotte Flair
Daniel Bryan
Elias
Ember Moon
Epico Colon
Finn Balor - WWE Intercontinental Champion
Harper
Jeff Hardy - SmackDown Tag Team Champion
Kairi Sane
Kane
Karl Anderson
Kevin Owens
Killian Dain
Kofi Kingston - WWE Champion
Lana
Lars Sullivan
Liv Morgan
Luke Gallows
Mandy Rose
Maryse
Matt Hardy - SmackDown Tag Team Champion
Mickie James
Otis
Paige
Peyton Royce - WWE Women's Tag Team Champion
Primo Colon
R-Truth
Randy Orton
Roman Reigns
Rowan
Rusev
Samoa Joe - WWE United States Champion
Sheamus
Shelton Benjamin
Shinsuke Nakamura
Sin Cara
Sonya Deville
Tucker
Xavier Woods