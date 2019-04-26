Vin Diesel posted a video on Instagram with John Cena teasing Cena joining the Fast & Furious franchise. The ninth installment of the franchise is set to release on May 22, 2020. Filming is set to start in late May or early June.

In the video message Vin Diesel referenced "Pablo", his nickname for the late Paul Walker, who starred co-starred with Diesel in most of the Fast & Furious films before he passed away in 2013. Diesel said that he felt like Pablo sent him "another soldier for the fight for truth."

"As you know I'm always thinking Fast, and thinking about the responsibility of making something iconic and deserving of your loyalty," Diesel said. "I know this sounds crazy but every blue moon I feel like Pablo up there sends me someone, another soldier for the fight for truth. Today, someone came by the Toretto gym that speaks to what Pablo would have brought me."

After saying that, Cena walked into the frame wearing a blue suit. Cena did his "you can't see me" gesture before giving a wink. Diesel finished by saying, "All love always."

The Rock had joined the Fast & Furious franchise with Fast 5 in 2011, however he has not been confirmed for the upcoming movie. The Rock will be starring in Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off from the franchise centered around his character, Hobbs, which will also star Roman Reigns as his brother. The Rock had some very public issues with Diesel during the filming of the last installment, Fast 8. During an interview with Rolling Stone last year, The Rock discussed their beef.

"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," Rock said. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."

The Rock also noted that he might not be back for the next installment.

"I'm not quite sure," he said. "Right now I'm concentrating on making the spin-off as good as it can be, but I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have." The Rock then paused and let out a big laugh saying, "Actually, you can erase that last part about 'no ill will.' We'll just keep it with the clarity."

You can check out Diesel's video with Cena below:

Pete Gerber contributed to this article.