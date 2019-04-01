- We noted before how Mattel recently released their WWE Wrekkin' Slam Mobile to go along with the recent RAW angle that saw Braun Strowman destroy the red car that was sent to him as a gift from SNL star Colin Jost, to promote their storyline going into WrestleMania 35. Above is new video of Strowman unboxing the toy set that comes with the car and his figure. You can order the set at a sale price via this link.

- Cathy Kelley's "Talking Snack" YouTube cooking series is now available on the WWE Network. Fans are able to view four episodes from the fall of 2018 with Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, The Boogeyman and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins' "Zack & Curt Figure It Out" YouTube action figure series also went live on the WWE Network on-demand section this morning. Four episodes from that series are also available for viewing on the Network.

- As noted, Randy Orton is celebrating his 39th birthday today. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter and wished a Happy Birthday to the WWE veteran.

Vince wrote, "A third-generation competitor and a one-of-a-kind Superstar. Happy birthday to 13-time World Champion @RandyOrton!"

You can see his full tweet below: