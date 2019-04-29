- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Superstars being used as weapons.

- WWE filed to trademark "B.T.U." on Friday, April 26. As noted, they also recently filed to trademark "B Team University" for new SmackDown Superstars The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. It looks like "B.T.U." goes with that trademark.

- As seen below, WWE and Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to mark World Wish Day with Make-A-Wish. John Cena is the leading Wish granter with more than 600 total.

Vince wrote, "We can all make a difference. Happy #WorldWishDay! @MakeAWish"