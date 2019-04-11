- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode with Travis Banks defeating Kassius Ohno, Piper Niven winning her debut over Killer Kelly, Joseph Conners defeating Jack Starz, NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm retaining over Jinny, and more.

- WWE veteran Goldust turns 50 years old today while WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari turns 30, WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race turns 76 and former WCW Nitro Girl Fyre turns 47. Also, today would have been the 47th birthday of ECW Original Balls Mahoney.

- As seen below, Vince McMahon was recently photographed signing a stack of the 2019 Topps WWE Transcendent Collection trading cards from Topps, a first for the WWE Chairman. Beckett reported that this is Vince's first time ever signing for Topps or any other trading card company.