- Last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" event saw NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retain her title in a Fatal 4 Way over Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane and Io Shirai. Above is post-match video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Baszler about the win, asking what the win says about her as a competitor.

"Defying the odds. Look, it doesn't matter who you put in front of me, or how many girls out of that locker room you want to throw at me. I'm taking them all out, and never losing this title," Baszler said.

- "Takeover: New York" went off the air with new NXT Champion Johnny Gargano and wife Candice LeRae being joined by Tommaso Ciampa on the stage for the post-match celebration. After Takeover went off the air, Gargano went back down to the ring to continue posing and celebrating with the crowd.

- Triple H took to Twitter during Takeover last night and touted how NXT had 7 of the 10 top trends worldwide. You can see his tweets below: