- Above, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White and IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny spoke with Kevin Kelly about their road to ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard on April 6. White will defend his title against Kazuchika Okada while Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa will be in a winner take all match against ROH World Tag Team Champions Brody King & PCO, The Briscoes, and EVIL & SANADA.
- ROH announced the Pre-Show for ROH /NJPW G1 Supercard will begin at 6:30 pm ET on April 6 and air for free on ROH's Facebook Live, FITE, NJPW World, and traditional PPV. The Pre-Show will feature an Honor Rumble battle royal. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage beginning at 6:30 pm ET!
- Impact Wrestling announced there has been a change to the Impact X Division Championship match. Rich Swann was originally expected to take on Yamato, but he won't be available for the show and has been replaced by Flamita. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage of the show on April 4 beginning at 11 pm ET!
