There's been speculation on which brand Nikki Cross will go to now that the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup is over, and now it looks like she will be working with the RAW brand.

The WWE website still lists Cross as having no official brand, but she revealed on Instagram that she will be working red brand live events in St. Louis, Springfield and Moline this weekend, which would put her at Monday's RAW in Des Moines, Iowa.

Cross came to the main roster in December 2018, and had made some appearances on both shows since then. She was the only recent call-up to be left without a brand coming out of the Shakeup.

Cross posted the following on working with the RAW brand this weekend: