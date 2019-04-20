Above is the latest special weekend video edition of the WINCLY, with Nick Hausman and Raj Giri breaking down the top stories of the week. The episode is available first on Fridays on the RINGSIDE WRESTLING app, which you can download on iTunes or Google Play.

In this episode we discuss:

* SmackDown ratings suffering a massive drop since FOX deal was announced

* The fallout from the Superstar Shakeup

* WWE giving Sasha Banks time off

* Luke Harper requesting his WWE release

* Daniel Bryan and Sheamus being injured

* The War Raiders now being called "The Viking Express", our new name for the team.

* Andy Malnoske's special interview with Greg "The Hammer" Valentine

And more!