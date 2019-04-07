Tonight's WWE WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show saw Braun Strowman win the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
Strowman last eliminated SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost, who hid under the ring for most of the match. Strowman dominated the match picking up more than 10 eliminations.
The match featured Strowman, Jost, Che, Lince Dorado, Curtis Axel, Tyler Breeze, Shelton Benjamin, Bo Dallas, Heath Slater, Titus O'Neil, No Way Jose, Karl Anderson, Rhyno, Bobby Roode, Gran Metalik, Kalisto, Chad Gable, Konnor, Viktor, Tucker, Otis, Luke Harper, Andrade, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's Andre Battle Royal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ:
It's about time #WrestleMania 35 became X-TREME! @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/UZn5llUK8X— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
WEEKEND UPDATE: @ColinJost is in the #AndreBattleRoyal, and he looks TERRIFIED. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qAjFKS6n0c— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
It's Sunday, you know what that means... #WrestleMania#AndreBattleRoyal @LukeHarperWWE @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/Thu7MS2LTu— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
.@JEFFHARDYBRAND is clearly celebrating #NationalPoetryMonth. #WrestleMania #AndreBattleRoyal @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/3fxw5q92Ka— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
This is a gift. #WrestleMania #AndreBattleRoyal #HeavyMachinery @otiswwe @tuckerwwe pic.twitter.com/uLK3gSB33R— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019
And it all comes down to @BraunStrowman and @ColinJost & Michael Che of @nbcsnl fame... #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/D9mARUqMM0— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
.@BraunStrowman doesn't do meditation. #WrestleMania #AndreBattleRoyal @ColinJost pic.twitter.com/oaGUOhBRK1— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
.@BraunStrowman is more of a Kate McKinnon fan, tbh. #WrestleMania #AndreBattleRoyal @nbcsnl @ColinJosh pic.twitter.com/OByNeq9Q03— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
Celebrating like only a GIANT can. Congratulations to this year's #AndreBattleRoyal winner, @BraunStrowman! ?? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QEQK72KZ4x— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Seeing double. #WrestleMania #AndreBattleRoyal @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/IA2AY8hoh1— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 7, 2019