- WWE posted this video of Cathy Kelley giving a tour of WrestleMania 35 Axxess from Brooklyn Pier 12 in New York City.

- WWE will report their 1st Quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, April 25. We will have full coverage of the earnings report and the conference call with Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios. Below is WWE's announcement on the earnings:

WWE® TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS STAMFORD, Conn., – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 results on Thursday, April 25, 2019, before the opening of the market. The Company's Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, and Co-Presidents, George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company's web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 3055483). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on April 25, 2019 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company's web site.

- Becky Lynch took shots at RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on Twitter this week ahead of their "Winner Takes All" WrestleMania 35 main event on Sunday.

Lynch wrote on Rousey, "@RondaRousey you said your mother only showed you how to win, but never how to lose. Well, this Sunday The Man is going to learn you what your mother didn't teach you. #Wrestlemania"

She then shared a screenshot of the ESPN front page with Rousey and wrote, "Front page of ESPN; this is how we get the world talking. Ric's Daughter was out there in corporate land taking non-stop about the women's revolution. In the meantime, I became it."

You can see Lynch's tweets below:

.@RondaRousey you said your mother only showed you how to win, but never how to lose. Well, this Sunday The Man is going to learn you what your mother didn't teach you. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/YdNlNu70rU — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 3, 2019