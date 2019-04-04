- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Mind of McAfee series with digital correspondent Pat McAfee. This episode features various WWE Superstars on a RV for a road trip to WrestleMania 35. The trip features Gillberg, Tony Nese, Baron Corbin, Rusev, Lana, Corey Graves, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Finn Balor and others.

- WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green turns 28 years old today.

- Twitter has given Becky Lynch, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair their own hashtags to promote the WrestleMania 35 main event.

As seen below, a graphic with "The Man" now appears when you use the #BeckyLynch hashtag on Twitter. A "Woo" graphic appears when you use the #CharlotteFlair hashtag and the double R appears when you hashtag #RondaRousey. You can also see where Twitter brought back the WWE Title belt graphic for the #WrestleMania hashtag again this year.