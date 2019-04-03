- Above is a Miz & Mrs. bonus clip from last night with Nia Jax meeting Monroe Sky for the first time.

- WWE has announced that the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show will air in virtual reality on NextVR and Oculus Venues. Below is the full announcement with details on how to watch in VR. As noted, the Kickoff will feature Tony Nese vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy, the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

WrestleMania Kickoff will be live on NextVR and Oculus Venues this Sunday You can experience this WrestleMania Kickoff Show live in virtual reality this Sunday by using an Oculus GO or Gear VR headset. Download the Oculus Venues App to join the crowd for a social experience, or download the NextVR App for an immersive 3D Virtual Reality experience! It's all happening LIVE, this Sunday, in virtual reality. Don't miss out on this incredible WrestleMania Kickoff experience, live beginning at 5 ET/2 PT!

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will see NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders sending a message to Ricochet and Aleister Black ahead of Friday's title match at the "Takeover: New York" event. Below is a new promo from Hanson and Rowe to hype tonight's special message and Friday's show: