- Above is the WWE WrestleMania 35 Kickoff pre-show video. As noted, the two-hour Kickoff will feature the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Tony Nese vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.

- Roman Reigns is facing Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35 tonight, in what will be his first big singles match since returning from the leukemia battle. As seen below, Reigns took to Twitter and commented on the journey.

Reigns wrote, "Every road to #WrestleMania is different. In years past, it's been #OneVersusAll — but my return, my journey, my WrestleMania moment will be shared with everyone who supported me while I was away. #WeFight #WeOvercome #WeBelieve"

- Below are more videos from Triple H's Road to WrestleMania 35 video series, which has followed him as he prepares for tonight's No Holds Barred match against Batista. The Game's career will be on the line. The videos show Triple H doing media, getting a special patch ahead of the DX WWE Hall of Fame induction, reflecting on WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" and more.