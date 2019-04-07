- Above is video of Braun Strowman arriving to MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania 35 tonight. Braun was asked about facing off with SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost in the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He had one message - "Get ready."

- The weather forecast for WrestleMania 35 is calling for cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50's and lower 60's. There is no rain in the forecast for tonight's big event.

- Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis tweeted this video from outside of MetLife Stadium, sending a message to WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Mike says they have taken over the 205 Live Twitter because they are not in a match tonight. Mike gets fans to chant "yes!" when asking if they want to see him in a WrestleMania 35 match.

Mike said, "So, we are taking over your Twitter and we are going to cause hell all over New Jersey!"