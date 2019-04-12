- Above is new video of WrestleMania 35 Week highlights of the various events in the New York City and New Jersey area.
- WWE stock was up 1.09% today, closing at $96.10 per share. Today's high was $96.28 and the low was $94.57.
- The Oney Lorcan vs. Cedric Alexander match has been confirmed for Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode from Montreal. Alexander and Lorcan appeared this week in a backstage segment with 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, as seen below. This will be a rematch from the March 12 episode, which saw Cedric defeat Lorcan in his second match on the brand.
