- Above is new video of WrestleMania 35 Week highlights of the various events in the New York City and New Jersey area.

- WWE stock was up 1.09% today, closing at $96.10 per share. Today's high was $96.28 and the low was $94.57.

- The Oney Lorcan vs. Cedric Alexander match has been confirmed for Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode from Montreal. Alexander and Lorcan appeared this week in a backstage segment with 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, as seen below. This will be a rematch from the March 12 episode, which saw Cedric defeat Lorcan in his second match on the brand.