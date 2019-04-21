- Above is an ROH throwback match featuring The Briscoes vs. Adam Cole & Matt Hardy vs. Chris Hero & Michael Elgin from Wrestling's Finest in 2014. Near the end of the match, Hero hits a rolling elbow to the back of Cole's neck for the victory.

- ROH announced EVIL and SANADA will be on the upcoming ROH / NJPW War of the Worlds Tour on May 8 (Buffalo), 9 (Toronto), 11 (Grand Rapids), and 12 (Chicago). Other NJPW previously announced: ROH World and IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny, Hikuleo, Hirooki Goto, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata.

- Last night, WrestlePro held an event (The North will Remember) in Anchorage, Alaska featuring Taya Valkyrie, Scarlett Bordeaux, Fallah Bahh, Mick Foley, Joey Janela, Colt Cabana, Johnny Impact, and others. Typically running shows in the New York / New Jersey area, the promoter (Pat Buck) said after crunching the numbers it was a calculated risk to put a wrestling event together in an area where fans rarely get to see shows.