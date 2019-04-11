Wrestling veteran and current AAA Director of Talent Vampiro took to Facebook earlier today to announce that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

"Got some results from the doctor yesterday," he wrote. "Not the best of news. But in my heart I know it's a fight I am gonna win. I am not worried about anything. I am worried about how I can give more back to everyone who needs support. I Don't give a f--k about being sick , as me and my doctors have a plan! And I will be fine!"

The former WCW Tag Team Champion returned to Facebook this evening and posted a video for his fans. He noted that the disease in the beginning stages and said it's "not that big of a deal" to him because he knows he will beat it.

