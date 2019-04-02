Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

General Manager Drake Maverick addresses the WWE Universe to hype up the cruiserweight title matchup between Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese at Wrestlemania this Sunday. Maverick informs us that Nese and Murphy will both speak later in the evening. He also announces the evening's card: Kalisto battles Oney Lorcan and rematch between Akira Tozawa vand Mike Kanellis in the main event. Brian Kendrick and Maria Kanellis will be at ringside.

205 Live intro song.

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English welcome us to the final 205 Live before Wrestlemania. McGuinness says he cannot wait for Sunday, and repeats Mavericks earlier statement regarding the champion and number one contender addressing the WWE Universe.

Lucha House Party comes out. They thanks the crowd for coming to the show. Lince Dorado says that prior to Wrestlemania, Kalisto will be throwing everyone a special treat by competing. Kalisto gets on the mic himself: "It's Luchhhhhhha time!" Oney Lorcan is out second.

Oney Lorcan versus Kalisto