Wrestling fans at Starrcast II will finally get to see a true gem that has been referred to as one of the most hidden treasures of pro wrestling - the October 1986 WWE dark match between WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Tom Magee, which took place at a WWE TV taping in Rochester, New York.

It was believed that the match was lost by WWE, but was recently discovered. The story goes that Hart was able to draw a miracle of a match out of Magee, who was a strongman competitor, gymnast and bodybuilder, who had the look that Vince McMahon has been high on. He had wrestled for Stampede Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling before that, and was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart. This was Magee's WWE tryout match and word is that Vince was impressed so much that he immediately believed Magee would be the next WWE Champion. WWE ended up pulling Magee's push and undefeated streak at house shows after officials lost interest and changed their minds on him. Magee left WWE in the spring of 1990

WWE is allowing the match to be screened at Starrcast, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Hart and Magee will be appearing for the screening. They will discuss the match after the screening but this may be available for the live fans only, not the Starrcast pay-per-view on Fite, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE approving the match to be screened may be a "make-good" for the company pulling The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for Starrcast after they had already been announced. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was also announced for Starrcast, but the Observer notes that his appearance does not appear related to a "make-good" by WWE for Taker and Angle, and had nothing to do with WWE. Henry was already scheduled to be in Las Vegas that weekend, so he signed a deal to appear, according to the Observer.

Starrcast founder Conrad Thompson told Sports Illustrated earlier this month that he was assured by a friend close to WWE that he had no heat on him.

"I had a friend discuss the situation with Vince McMahon, and I was assured the 'heat' wasn't on me or my event but rather that The Undertaker shouldn't be doing personal appearances outside of WWE," Thompson told SI. "I was assured that damages would be covered, a suitable replacement offered, or some sort of compromise to make everyone happy."

Thompson also revealed that he offered a compromise to WWE over the Taker and Angle bookings. The proceeds would have went to Connor's Cure. Conrad was informed that Vince would not allow any main roster replacements. Conrad then wanted to bring in WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Michaels was set to be booked to appear, but then he backed out before inking the deal due to the close proximity of Starrcast and AEW. Conrad also suggested a Starrcast appearance for Vince, Triple H or Stephanie McMahon.

"I suggested Vince McMahon, Hunter, or Stephanie McMahon," Thompson said. "And I said I would donate 100 percent of the proceeds to Conor's Cure and match the donation personally, which would turn a negative into a positive for everyone involved."

Thompson said his plan was to have Michaels replace Taker, then have Michaels appear with WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall to do commentary and a photo-op for the 24th anniversary of their WrestleMania 10 Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title. They did commentary on the same match earlier this year for the WWE YouTube channel. Conrad told SI last week that he has not heard back on an official word about booking Michaels for the convention.

"I asked to keep Kurt Angle and announce Shawn Michaels as the replacement for The Undertaker," said Thompson. "I offered to book everyone 'through the office.'. I wanted to play by the rules but I felt like I already had, since each of these guys were actively marketing themselves for outside appearances via booking agents or their own social media. I have checked in daily for a week now and nothing is changing."

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.