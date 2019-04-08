WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss appeared in a segment at Sunday's pay-per-view from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ to announce a sold out crowd of 82,265 fans in attendance.

WWE also announced that the event grossed $16.9 million, surpassing the stadium's previous record of $12.3 million set by WrestleMania 29 in 2013. WWE also announced that WrestleMania 35 was the second highest-grossing event in WWE history, only behind WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

WWE issued the following announcement on the record: