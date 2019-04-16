As noted, tonight's WWE Superstar Shakeup edition of SmackDown saw the following Superstars come to the blue brand - Roman Reigns, Elias, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Ember Moon and Bayley, from RAW, plus Kairi Sane from WWE NXT, and Buddy Murphy from WWE 205 Live.

The WWE website announced more SmackDown arrivals after the show went off the air. They also confirmed that Lars Sullivan is now on the blue brand. Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews and Mickie James are all coming to the blue brand from RAW, so The Riott Squad are apparently no longer a threesome.

It's believed that more roster moves will be announced on the WWE website and social media later in the week. Below is the list of roster additions from the 2019 Superstar Shakeup:

RAW: AJ Styles, The Miz, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Erik and Ivar of The Viking Experience, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso of The Usos, Naomi, EC3, Lacey Evans, Eric Young, Cedric Alexander

SmackDown: Roman Reigns, Elias, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Ember Moon, Bayley, Kairi Sane, Buddy Murphy, Lars Sullivan, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Mickie James