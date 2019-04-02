WWE has announced that the Miz & Mrs. series has been renewed for a second season by the USA Network.

As noted, the second half of the first season will premiere on the USA Network tonight after WWE SmackDown goes off the air, featuring The Miz and Maryse bringing Monroe Sky to her first SummerSlam. The second season will focus on The A-Listers as they bring another baby into the family.

Below is WWE's announcement on the second season: