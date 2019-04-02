WWE has announced that the Miz & Mrs. series has been renewed for a second season by the USA Network.
As noted, the second half of the first season will premiere on the USA Network tonight after WWE SmackDown goes off the air, featuring The Miz and Maryse bringing Monroe Sky to her first SummerSlam. The second season will focus on The A-Listers as they bring another baby into the family.
Below is WWE's announcement on the second season:
Miz & Mrs. renewed for Season 2
USA Network has announced a second season for the hit unscripted series Miz & Mrs. Produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, the 20-episode second season of Miz & Mrs. is expected to air in 2020. The continuation of Season 1 begins tonight at 10/9 C on USA Network.
Miz & Mrs. gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse. After trading the Hollywood Hills for a quiet life in Austin, Texas, the power couple soon discovers there's nothing "quiet" about a life filled with two dogs; two cats; their adorable baby, Monroe; a crazy live-in mother-in-law; and the demands of their high-octane careers. With new mom, Maryse, returning to the ring just months after giving birth and Mike's career soaring to new heights, The Miz and Maryse continue to prove their outrageous in-ring personalities are no act.
For Miz & Mrs., Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam-Chazan and Russell Jay serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions, and Kevin Dunn serves as executive producer for WWE. The Miz and Maryse are also executive producers.
