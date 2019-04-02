WWE is officially kicking off WrestleMania 35 Week in the New York and New Jersey area today.

They issued the following announcement to us with details on events planned for the next 7 days, including WWE NXT "Takeover: New York", the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and WrestleMania 35. Stay tuned for coverage from all WrestleMania Week events here on the site.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2019 – Fans from around the world will descend upon the New York and New Jersey region for a week-long lineup of festivities in celebration of WrestleMania, taking place in front of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium and streaming live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on Sunday, April 7. WWE® will also host more than a dozen community outreach events designed to give back to the local region. WrestleMania Week begins today and includes the following events:

* New York Yankees Batting Practice – Today, April 2, Yankee Stadium

WWE Superstars Braun Strowman®, Natalya® and Titus O'Neil® visit Yankee Stadium to interact with players and take part in batting practice prior to their game vs. the Detroit Tigers.

* Hackensack Children's Hospital and Brooklyn Children's Hospital Visits – Tomorrow, April 3

WWE Superstars EC3™, Lacey Evans™ and Ember Moon™ and NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano™ will visit the Hackensack Children's Hospital while WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks® and Bayley®, and NXT Superstars Steve Cutler™, Wesley Blake™ and Jaxson Ryker™ will visit the Brooklyn Children's Hospital. At each visit, Superstars will spend time with children and their families, provide gifts, participate in arts and crafts, take pictures and sign autographs.

* Special Olympics Unified Basketball Game – Tomorrow, April 3, Patterson Boys & Girls Club

WWE, an international partner of Special Olympics, is hosting a Unified Basketball Game at the Patterson Boys & Girls Club. Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. Special Olympics athletes and their Unified partners will participate in the game as WWE Superstars Big Show® and Ricochet™, NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro™ and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior serve as honorary coaches. WWE Announcer Renee Young™ will host the event.

* WrestleMania Axxess – Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8, Brooklyn Pier 12

WrestleMania Axxess is the ultimate fan experience. This year's WrestleMania Axxess will take place from Thursday, April 4 through Monday, April 8 at Brooklyn Pier 12. Fans will have unprecedented access to meet their favorite WWE Superstars and Legends through a host of interactive fan experiences, including autograph signings and live matches.

* Susan G. Komen Zumba Class – Thursday, April 4, Newport Centre Mall

WWE Superstars Carmella®, Titus O'Neil and Mojo Rawley™ and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior will lead a Zumba class at Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City to raise awareness and funds to support Susan G. Komen's mission of investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

* New York Jets Uniform Reveal – Thursday, April 4, Gotham Hall

WWE Superstars Nia Jax®, Braun Strowman and Dana Brooke™ will be special guests at the New York Jets uniform reveal where they will walk the green carpet and meet with players at Gotham Hall.

* Connor's Cure Kid Superstar Reveal – Friday, April 5, Hard Rock Café

WWE will host pediatric patients from Hackensack Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital at Montefiore for a Kid Superstar reveal at the Hard Rock Cafe. Co-hosted by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE Announcer Renee Young™, patients will unveil their WWE Superstar personas with their own ring gear and entrance music. WWE Superstars Roman Reigns®, Daniel Bryan®, Elias™ and Nia Jax, WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior and former NFL player Devon Still, will be on hand to lend support. The event will also include a special performance from O.A.R.

* New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Closing Bell – Friday, April 5

WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair®, Rey Mysterio® and Titus O'Neil will ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

* Empire State Building Lighting Ceremony – Friday, April 5, Empire State Building

WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch® and Bobby Lashley™ will participate in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building. Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan, "The World's Most Famous Building" will be lit up in red and gold colors to celebrate WrestleMania.

* Superstars for Hope – Friday, April 5, Aspire, One World Observatory

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair® and WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, The Bella Twins®, Seth Rollins® and more will walk the red carpet at ASPIRE, One World Observatory, prior the Superstars for Hope reception. WWE's Superstars for Hope campaign also features a global online auction at Charitybuzz.com, featuring unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

* NXT TakeOver – Friday, April 5, Barclays Center

Emanating from Barclays Center, NXT TakeOver will stream live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET. In the aftermath of Tommaso Ciampa having to relinquish his NXT Championship, Johnny Gargano will take on Adam Cole™ in a 2-out-of 3 Falls Match to determine the new NXT Champion; NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler™ will face off against Kairi Sane™, lo Shirai™ and Bianca Belair™ in a Fatal 4-way Match; NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream faces Matt Riddle; Pete Dunne defends his UK Championship against WALTER; and The War Raiders compete against Ricochet and Aleister Black for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

* Make-A-Wish Circle of Champions – Saturday, April 6, National Geographic Encounter

Make-A-Wish and WWE will host 30 Wish kids and their families at the National Geographic Encounter. WWE Superstars Finn Bálor®, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Sin Cara® will meet with the Wish kids and walk through the Ocean Odyssey interactive encounter. WWE Ring Announcer Greg Hamilton will host the event.

* Girl Up Leadership Summit – Saturday, April 6, USTA National Tennis Center

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Co-Executive Director of Girl Up Anna Blue, along with WWE Superstars, will speak to local high school girls about the power of sports and discuss how to eliminate biases. Last October, Girl Up and WWE announced a multi-year partnership to support the creation of Sports For a Purpose, which will create a culture of sports participation for girls around the world. The program equips Girl Up leaders with tools and resources so they can help tackle the gender-based barriers girls face to playing sports, including access to safe play spaces and sports equipment.

* WWE Day at New York Mets Game – Saturday, April 6, Citi Field

WWE Superstars Curt Hawkins®, Mickie James® and Drew McIntyre®, and WWE Announcer Corey Graves will visit Citi Field for the New York Mets vs Washington Nationals game to sign autographs and meet with fans.

* WWE 2019 Hall of Fame Ceremony Red Carpet – Saturday, April 6, Barclays Center

Maria Menounos hosts the most glamorous event on the WWE calendar. WWE Superstars and Legends, and a host of celebrities, walk the red carpet live on WWE Network at 6 pm ET.

* WWE 2019 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Saturday, April 6, Barclays Center

DX®, Torrie Wilson™, Brutus Beefcake™, The Hart Foundation™, Harlem Heat™ and The Honky Tonk Man™ will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at Barclays Center and live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET. In addition, Sue Aitchison, a 30-year veteran of WWE's corporate office who is widely credited with spearheading WWE's community outreach programs, will receive the fifth annual Warrior Award. The WWE Hall of Fame recognizes the most-celebrated Superstars in WWE history, while The Warrior Award is presented each year to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of WWE Hall of Famer, The Ultimate Warrior®.

* WrestleMania – Sunday, April 7, MetLife Stadium

A capacity crowd will descend upon MetLife Stadium for WWE's annual pop-culture extravaganza, WrestleMania, streaming live on WWE Network at 7 pm ET and hosted by WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. The WrestleMania Kickoff Show will stream live from 5-7 pm ET on WWE Network, WWE.com, WWE App and WWE's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. USA Network will also air the second hour of the pre-show live from 6-7 pm ET.

WrestleMania features Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey® vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch in a "Winner Takes All" Match during the first-ever women's main event at WWE's annual pop-culture extravaganza; WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar™ taking on 2019 Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins; Daniel Bryan defending his WWE Championship vs. Kofi Kingston®; Triple H® putting his in-ring career on the line in a No Holds Barred Match against Batista; Shane McMahon® vs. The Miz® in a Falls Count Anywhere Match; AJ Styles® taking on Randy Orton®; Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre; Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Bálor; Sasha Banks and Bayley defending their Women's Tag Team titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match vs. Natalya and Beth Phoenix® vs. Nia Jax and Tamina® vs. The IIconics; Samoa Joe™ defending his United States Championship against Rey Mysterio; Kurt Angle™ capping off his Hall of Fame career in a Farewell Match against Baron Corbin®; WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy™ defending his title against Tony Nese™; the Andre the Giant™ Memorial Battle Royal featuring Michael Che and Colin Jost of SNL fame; WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal Match.

* Be a STAR® Bullying Prevention Rally – Monday, April 8, Brooklyn Navy Yard Boys & Girls Club

WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior, WWE Announcer Dasha Fuentes and WWE Superstars Ali, Shelton Benjamin®, Billie Kay™ and Peyton Royce™ will be joined by This is Us star Chrissy Metz to speak about the importance of bullying prevention to members of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Boys & Girls Club. In 2016, WWE and The Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched a multi-year partnership focusing on youth development and bullying prevention efforts around Be a STAR, WWE's bullying prevention initiative.

* Hire Heroes USA Veteran Transition Event – Monday, April 8, Men's Wearhouse and WWE New York City Office

WWE Superstars Lacey Evans and Titus O'Neil will guide veterans on a shopping spree at Men's Wearhouse to assure they are ready for upcoming job interviews. Following the shopping spree, the veterans will visit WWE's New York City office to meet with Hire Heroes USA and WWE staff to receive career coaching advice, participate in mock interviews and take professional headshots.

* Monday Night Raw® – Monday, April 8, Barclays Center

Monday Night Raw emanates live from Barclays Center at 8/7C on USA Network with the fallout from WrestleMania. The night after WrestleMania has become one of the most-anticipated events of the year and has never been short on surprises.

* UNICEF Kid Power Challenge – Tuesday, April 9, P.S. 212 Jackson Heights

WWE Superstars Carmella and R-Truth® bring Kid Power to P.S. 212 in Jackson Heights, Queens. UNICEF Kid Power is a program of UNICEF USA that gives kids the power to save lives by connecting their everyday activity to real-world impact. During the event, kids will join the Superstars in hands-on-experiences that get kids physically active.

* SmackDown Live® – Tuesday, April 9, Barclays Center

WWE caps off five consecutive nights of events in the New York area as SmackDown Live emanates from the Barclays Center at 8/7C on USA Network.