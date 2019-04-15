WWE has announced that Sunday's live event from the Tax Slayer Center in Moline, Illinois will air live on the WWE Network.

The event is being called "The Shield's Last Chapter" as Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins are advertised for a six-man match. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will also be in action with his title on the line.

Stay tuned for updates on the special WWE Network event. Below is WWE's announcement: