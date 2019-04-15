WWE has announced that Sunday's live event from the Tax Slayer Center in Moline, Illinois will air live on the WWE Network.
The event is being called "The Shield's Last Chapter" as Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins are advertised for a six-man match. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will also be in action with his title on the line.
Stay tuned for updates on the special WWE Network event. Below is WWE's announcement:
The Shield's Last Chapter - This Sunday on WWE Network
Never count out The Shield!
In what will be the groundbreaking faction's FINAL match together, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns & Universal Champion Seth Rollins will team up for a special event, The Shield's Last Chapter, streaming LIVE this Sunday, April 21, at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on WWE Network. Don't miss the legendary trio's final ride together in WWE.
Also, Finn Bálor will be in action to defend the Intercontinental Championship.