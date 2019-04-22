WWE officially announced today that they will hold their largest tryout camp in China from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18 in Shanghai.

"We are excited to return to Shanghai following the huge success of the first tryout in 2016," Triple H said in a press release. "I have a personal message to every athlete and performer in China who has a dream of becoming a WWE Superstar: I am coming to Shanghai to help you make that happen. This is real, this is your chance. Step up and take this opportunity to change your life forever."

