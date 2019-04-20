- The above video is Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose's first-person perspective of what it's like going to the ring. The Shield's Final Chapter will be taking place on April 21 and will be available on the WWE Network at 9:30 p.m. EST. It's not only The Shield's last match together, but Ambrose's final match in WWE.

- Naomi shared a photo of herself at the gym wearing NXT's Bianca Belair's WWE shirt. She thanked Belair for feeling her "est at the gym today."

Below is her tweet:

Feeling my 'est at the gym today thanks sis @BiancaBelairWWE ?? pic.twitter.com/S2b30bPgmz — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 20, 2019

- WWE took to Twitter to ask fans who they would like to see AJ Styles face in RAW. They wrote: "Fill in the blank: I want to see AJ Styles vs. __________ on RAW!" Some of the comments included a variety of answers like Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, Tamina, and even AJ's wife Wendy.

