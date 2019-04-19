WWE sent us a press release today confirming that, as expected, The Shield will be facing Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley & Baron Corbin this Sunday for "The Shield's Last Chapter". The event is taking place this Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center in Mobile, IL.

The Shield reunited and faced McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin at WWE Fastlane this past February. The trio nailed Baron Corbin with a triple power bomb to pick up the victory.

WWE also confirmed that WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will be defending his title on the show. While his opponent has not been confirmed, the Tax Slayer Center is advertising Balor vs. Elias.

The actual live event this Sunday starts at 8pm ET, however the portion that will be televised on the Network will start at 9:30 pm ET. We will have live coverage of the show this Sunday.

