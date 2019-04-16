- The WWE Performance Center posted this video looking at WWE NXT Superstar Albert Hardie Jr. (ACH) experiencing WrestleMania 35 Week, his first big week with the company.

- WWE stock was up 0.87% today, closing at $98.10 per share. Today's high was $99.25 and the low was $97.70.

- Triple H's comments on All Elite Wrestling were edited out of the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony replay, including the one-hour USA Network special that aired last Monday and this Monday.

As noted before, Triple H took shots at AEW during the induction for DX earlier this month. While joking around about being corporate now, The Game said apparently these days if you put the "EVP" title in front of someone, it makes them feel important. AEW's Executive Vice Presidents include Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Triple H then called AEW a "piss-ant" company after DX joked around about not being able to name Vince McMahon during their speech. Billy Gunn said Vince couldn't fire him anymore, a reference to Gunn working for AEW. The Gunn joke led to fans in the audience doing an "AEW" chant. Triple H responded, "Billy, let's be honest. He would buy that piss-ant company just to fire you again."

Everyone laughed at that reference and another line from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. When joking about always counting on Gunn to under-deliver, Michaels said, "You can always count on 'ol Billy Gunn to over-promise and under-deliver. We thank you for being out here and being 'All In'."

The replay of the speech ended with Gunn joking about Vince not being able to fire him now.

For those who missed it, you can hear Triple H's "piss-ant" line below: