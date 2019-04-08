- Above is video of Braun Strowman talking to Sarah Schreiber about eliminating SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost to win the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. She asked Strowman what kind of emotions was going through his mind when he eliminated them.

"Payback. They came to my business, to my house, and insulted me, and what I do for a living, and what I love. It was only a matter of time before I got my hands on those two guys and as you can see, it was well worth the wait," Strowman said.

- WWE stock was up 0.99% today, closing at $90.03 per share. Today's high was $90.15 and the low was $87.87.

- As seen below, WWE fans dressed as Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were married at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

NJ.com reports that the ceremony between 34 year old Joe Ramos and 36 year old Estela De Armas was completely spontaneous. They had been planning on going overseas to get married but they recently saw stand-up comedian Josh Wells offering his services as an ordained minister for potential weddings in the parking lot before WrestleMania. They saw it as an opportunity to have a memorable and unique wedding. The ceremony was attended by strangers, friends and family, including their 10 month old daughter and Joe's Best Man, who was dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase.