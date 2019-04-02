- The second half of the first Miz & Mrs. season will premiere on the USA Network tonight after WWE SmackDown goes off the air. Above and below are two more preview clips for the show.

- WWE filed to trademark the "RKO" name for merchandise use on Monday.

- Below is new video of Braun Strowman sending a warning to SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che after last night's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW. Strowman says Jost and Che will "get these hands" during the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Sunday.

"Colin Jost, Michael Che. I hope you were just taking notes watching Monday Night RAW, because come this Sunday, that's your fate at WrestleMania," Strowman said.