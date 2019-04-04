It's now confirmed that WWE will be inducting more names into the Legacy Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

The following names have been confirmed for this year's Legacy Wing, according to PWInsider: Bruiser Brody, Wahoo McDaniel, Luna Vachon, SD Jones, Professor Toru Tanaka, Primo Carnera, Madison Square Garden Network creator Joseph Cohen, former WWF President Hisashi Shinma, "Playboy" Buddy Rose.

It was reported earlier in the week, via @Wrestlevotes, that Jim Barnett would also be going into the Legacy Wing, but he was not mentioned in PWInsider's report. WWE should confirm the Legacy Wing inductees soon.

The Legacy Wing was launched in 2016 to honor wrestlers from the early years of professional wrestling. The inductees are usually honored posthumously with a video package at the annual induction ceremony.

The Legacy Wing currently includes Mildred Burke, Frank Gotch, George Hackenschmidt, Ed "Strangler" Lewis, Pat O'Connor, Lou Thesz, "Sailor" Art Thomas, Martin "Farmer" Burns, June Byers, Haystacks Calhoun, Judy Grable, Dr. Jerry Graham, Luther Lindsay, Toots Mondt, Rikid?zan, Bearcat Wright, Stan Stasiak, Lord Alfred Hayes, Dara Singh, Cora Combs, El Santo, Jim Londos, Rufus R. Jones, Sputnik Monroe, Boris Malenko and Hiro Matsuda.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on Saturday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. The 2019 class will feature headliners DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, "Road Dogg" BG James, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman), Torrie Wilson, Harlem Heat, The Honky Tonk Man, The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart) and Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, who will be inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Veteran WWE employee Sue Aitchison will receive The Warrior Award from WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior.