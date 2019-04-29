Wrestling Inc.'s Andy Malnoske caught up with WWE Hall of Famer Greg Valentine over WrestleMania Weekend at WrestleCon in Manhattan to talk about his career highlight and favorite WrestleMania moment. Valentine made multiple appearances at WWE's biggest event of the year, but for him, WrestleMania XX was at the top when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"WrestleMania I, WrestleMania II, or III—they were all good," Valentine said. "To top it all off would be WrestleMania XX at Madison Square Garden when they put me in the Hall of Fame. That was a big accomplishment and a good accolade for myself. The was the biggest shining moment."

Valentine's career began in 1970 where he won numerous titles along the way, including the WWE Intercontinental Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship (with Brutus Beefcake). Expanding things a bit, Valentine was then asked what stood at the top of the mountain in regards to his career achievements.

"I tell ya what, the fans picked this one," Valentine began. "The Dog Collar Match from Starrcade 1983 against Roddy Piper, the late-great Roddy Piper. The Dog Collar Match, the most intense match of all-time. Gotta put a big mark for that."

Wrestling Inc.'s full, exclusive interview with Valentine was included in a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast, which you can see below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.