- The above video is NXT stars at WrestleMania 35. The stars open up about being part of WrestleMania including some who are experiencing it for the very first time.

- As noted earlier, Nia Jax will be undergoing double knee surgery. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to wish her the best on her knee surgeries and recovery. The two were recently in a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35.

You can read her tweet below:

Hey @NiaJaxWWE ...wishing you all the best on your knee surgeries and recovery. Working through one injury let alone two for so long is one of the toughest things a superstar can do. Much respect. Heal up soon. We'll all be waiting... — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 13, 2019

- WWE Hall of Famer and legend Greg "The Hammer" Valentine is now on Instagram. Valentine's first photo was posted earlier this afternoon and it's a photo of when he was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

You can check out his first post below: