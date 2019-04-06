This evening, NWA tweeted that the legendary tag team "The Rock 'n' Roll Express" (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) will be a part of the Crockett Cup. The news was first announced by Nick Aldis on the Busted Open Radio show.

NWA wrote: "BREAKING | As announced on Busted Open Radio during Nick Aldis appearance. The Rock 'N' Roll Express are competing in the Crockett Cup on 4/27/19."

The Crockett Cup will be taking place on April 27 in Concord, North Carolina at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center. The teams announced so far are The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane), ROH Tag Team Champions Brody King and PCO, The Briscoe Brothers, and now, The Rock 'N' Roll Express.

The one match that has already been announced is the NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the NWA Title.

Below is NWA's announcement:

Source: PWInsider