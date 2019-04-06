- Above is video of the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet live special with Maria Menounos, Byron Saxton, Charly Caruso and Kayla Braxton.

- As noted, a new episode of WWE Untold will premiere after the WWE Hall of Fame goes off the air tonight. The special will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Sting. Below is a preview for the thirty-minute episode:

- As noted, Sami Zayn is scheduled to return to WWE action any time now. Zayn is currently in New York City for the WrestleMania 35 Week festivities, but there's been no word yet on a possible return on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. He tweeted these photos from the city, one with Juice Robinson and Jimmy Jacobs: