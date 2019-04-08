It looks like WWE may have some really drastic character changes planned for Bray Wyatt.

As seen above, WWE began airing new vignettes on this week's post-WrestleMania 35 RAW for a new character. It looks like they used some sort of laughing buzzard character in the promo.

WWE's description on the YouTube video says, "What is this unusual creature, and why is it laughing?"

Speculation is that this new promo is for the return of Wyatt, but that has not been confirmed.

It was reported over WrestleMania 35 weekend that WWE was scheduled to start airing vignettes soon for Wyatt's upcoming return. It was also noted that there will be big changes to Wyatt's character when he does return, changes that have been in the works for a while.