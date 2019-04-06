As noted, a fan rushed the ring and tried to tackle Bret Hart during tonight's WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony while Bret and Natalya were inducting The Hart Foundation. The camera cut away to a blank screen but came back to several Superstars and officials checking on Bret and Natalya, while it appeared the suspect was being held down to the side, then taken away as fans booed him and chanted "asshole" at him. Drake Maverick asked fans to not pay the man any attention, then Bret and Natalya asked fans if they could get back to the speech.

Word from the Barclays Center is that several people laid hands on the man as he was being taken out. RAW Tag Team Champion Dash Wilder, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Travis Browne (boyfriend of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and former UFC fighter), The New Day, Titus O'Neil and Bret himself, reportedly got a few stiff shots in on the unidentified man.

WWE issued a statement on the incident and said the man has been turned over to the proper authorities. You can see their statement below:

"An over-exuberant fan surpassed our security at ringside and made his way briefly into the ring. The individual has been turned over to the proper authorities."

Literally on the verge of tears. Some horrible bastard fan just rushed the the ring and rugby tackled poor Bret Hart. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/DPGUVrmmpK — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 7, 2019

Here's the full exchange of the fan attacking Bret Hart.



Travis Browne (Rousey's husband and former UFC fighter) and the New Day both reacted very quickly and deserve a lot of praise. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/T0fzLq5grz — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) April 7, 2019

Holy s--t, fan jumped the ring tackled Bret Hart and dash wilder f--ked him up with an upper cut off cam, the whole roster piling the ring, LEGEND DASH pic.twitter.com/JnmJSuBoqE — gregory tomos sage (@GEEsage) April 7, 2019

The attack on Bret Hart & Natalya.

What a disgusting act. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/3IwjyhMGzX — W? FIGHT. W? OV?RCOM?. W? B?LI?V?. (@AhYezzir) April 7, 2019

Bret Hart's attacker get mad his face smashed in by what looks like Dash Wilder. #WWEHoF #WWE #BretHart #Attack #WrestleMania credit to my boy Martin Endersby via FB pic.twitter.com/dO6Ckhk5Jt — dRAIL2k3 (@dRAIL2k3) April 7, 2019