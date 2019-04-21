Happy Easter! WWE (and former) Superstars took to Twitter to share their Easter wishes for those who celebrate the Spring holiday. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler shared a photo of himself in a bunny suit from A Christmas Story with the caption: "Happy Easter everyone, from the Grumpy Easter Bunny!"

Another Hall of Famer had a sense of humor. Bully Ray shared a buffed out photo of Jesus and captioned it: "STRONGER THAN DEATH. To fellow Defenders of the Faith around the world...HAPPY EASTER!!!! (ps...there is no Wellness Policy in Heaven)"

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes who was just announced that he would be battling his brother Cody at AEW's Double Or Nothing shared a photo and wrote "Happy Easter."

AJ Styles who was recently drafted to RAW, simply wrote, "Happy Easter Everyone." Charlotte Flair also kept it simple by writing just Happy Easter.

Drake Maverick got straight to the point: "Eggs." NXT's Mia Yim made sure to remember that tonight Game of Thrones is on: "Happy Easter and happy Game Of Thrones day!"

WWE Deutschland used New Day as an inspiration for their Easter photo, which you can see below. Mike Kanellis shared a sweet family photo with the Easter Bunny.

You can read their tweets below:

