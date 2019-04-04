WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry gave major praise to ROH World Champion Jay Lethal on Busted Open Radio earlier this week, as heard below. The World's Strongest Man said Lethal deserves to be mentioned with names like The Rock as well as WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Ron Simmons.

"Jay Lethal, you are a friend, but more than that you are a contemporary," Henry said. "You deserve to be spoke of in the same breath as The Rock, Ron Simmons, Booker T, Mark Henry. The list goes on of African American wrestlers that have paved the way throughout history. You are setting the stage for the next generations after you. I'm very proud that you're headlining Madison Square Garden."

Henry also spoke of Kofi Kingston headlining WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, just one day after Lethal defends the ROH World Title in a Triple Threat Ladder Match against Marty Scurll and Matt Taven at the Ring of Honor - New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Supercard event from MSG.

"The mirror of Lethal and Kofi at the same time. When people say there's no African American influence in pro wrestling, I'll be damned if there's not an African American influence. Jay Lethal and Kofi Kingston are at the top of the game right now," Henry said.