- The above video is part of The Shield's Final Chapter Diary. The video shows Seth Rollins finding his original Shield vest from storage and wearing it tonight. The Shield's Final Chapter will be streaming live tonight on the WWE Network at 9:30 p.m. EST.

- WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan shared on Twitter about a new film that he's starring in. The film is called Menantico Blues and is directed by Ricky Whitehead. According to the film's IMDb, it's about a gruesome tale from a group of friends deer hunting near the Menantico Ponds in December of 1995.

- As we reported before Braun Strowman was hanging with the Milwaukee Brewers, well WWE just shared photos of him throwing the first pitch of the game. You can see the photos below: