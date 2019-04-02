Thanks to Cortez Montgomery for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Roanoke, Virginia:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The Bar, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat
* Carmella defeated Zelina Vega
* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over Andrade and Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat
* Rowan defeated Ali. After the match, Kevin Owens hit the ring and delivered a Stunner to Rowan. Owens helped Ali up and they had a show of respect
* The New Day defeated SAnitY
* Asuka and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
* AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton