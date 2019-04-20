The lower bowl was about 75% full. They were selling two different Shield Final Stand shirts that looked pretty sweet with the three cities (St. Louis, Springfield, and Moline) on the back of the shirt. The show started 15 minutes late, which has never happened in any of the other shows I've been to before. There was no ring announcer prior to the event to hype up the crowd like usual, and the announcer for the first two matches was terrible, he sounded like he was on Xanax. And then Mike Rome came out to be the announcer for the rest of the night during the third match, which gave the evening more energy.

* Elias and Finn Balor gave about a 10 minute promo. It was rather humorous, with Finn singing some songs by St Louis' own, Nelly. Elias attacked him from behind, and stared the match for the IC title. The match only lasted 5 minutes, with Balor getting the pin with his finisher. The crowd was into everything about the promo and match.

* Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeated the Revival in a 15 minute match to retain the Raw tag titles. The Revival did a great job getting heat, and the crowd loved the baby faces. Hawkins got the pin on Wilder.

* Singh Brothers came out, and actually gave a decent annoying heel promo. They then lost to the Lucha House Party in a less than 10 minute match.

* After the match, the Singh Brothers claimed they weren't ready, and then gave the locker room an open challenge. Ricochet and Black then came out. Their entrances took much longer than their 2 minute match. Black got the win.

* Alexa Bliss came out to do a moment of Bliss. She was giving a good heel promo by interviewing herself. Becky Lynch came out, and they had about a 10 minute promo that got great reactions from the crowd. Lynch kept calling Alexa "Blister," which was hilarious. Lynch won with the disarm-her after 12 minutes to retain her titles. Lynch then greeted every fan in the front rows, it impressed me she took time to give everyone eye contact, and if they wanted a selfie or autograph, she gave it. Say what you want about her, but she really connected with this crowd.

* After the intermission, the crowd was flat for a 8 woman tag match between Bayley, Ember Moon, Dana Brooke & Nikki Cross vs. the Riott Squad & Lacey Evans. Evans got the pin on Cross in a 11 minute match. The ladies did give an entertaining match, it's just tough to go right after the intermission.

* Tony Nese pinned Buddy Murphy in a 14 minute match to retain the Cruiserweight title. The crowd was absolutely dead for most of this match, except for a Cena chant. It was obvious most of the crowd did not know who these guys were, or cared. Until the end, to both wrestler's credit, they did get the crowd in the match leading up to their finish.

* The Shield defeated Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley in a 15 minute match. The crowd went nuts for The Shield, and gave great heat to the heels, especially to Corbin. Mahal got pinned after receiving the Shield's triple power bomb.

The Shield and Lynch definitely got the most cheers. Corbin, Lashley, and Elias got the most heat. This is the only Raw house show Lynch will be at this weekend, so it was cool St Louis got to see her. It was disappointing Braun Strowman was not there.