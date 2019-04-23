WWE presented a SmackDown live event on Monday night, April 22nd at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA. Below are results from the show:

* Carmella defeated Sonya Deville in the opener. After the match, R-Truth and Carmella had a dance break, which was interrupted by Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. Matt Hardy came out to setup the next match.

* R-Truth & Matt Hardy defeated Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. Hardy and Truth danced after the match.

* Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley.

Elias came out to sign a song, but was interrupted by Roman Reigns.

* Roman Reigns pinned Elias after a spear.

* Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeated Ali. Balor shook Ali's hand after the match.

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) defeated Randy Orton. Kingston spent a lot of time after the match signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.