WWE presented a SmackDown live event on Monday night, April 22nd at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA. Below are results from the show:
* Carmella defeated Sonya Deville in the opener. After the match, R-Truth and Carmella had a dance break, which was interrupted by Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson. Matt Hardy came out to setup the next match.
* R-Truth & Matt Hardy defeated Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. Hardy and Truth danced after the match.
* Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley.
Elias came out to sign a song, but was interrupted by Roman Reigns.
* Roman Reigns pinned Elias after a spear.
* Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeated Ali. Balor shook Ali's hand after the match.
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) defeated Randy Orton. Kingston spent a lot of time after the match signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.