Thanks to Freddie Reynolds for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Huntington, West Virginia:
* Bayley came out to open the show but Charlotte Flair attacked and laid her out
* Ali defeated Buddy Murphy
* Kairi Sane and Asuka defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
* Heavy Machinery defeated The B Team
* Apollo Crews and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy defeated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura
* Roman Reigns defeated Elias
* Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley
* R-Truth defeated Andrade
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Kevin Owens