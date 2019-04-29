Thanks to Freddie Reynolds for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Huntington, West Virginia:

* Bayley came out to open the show but Charlotte Flair attacked and laid her out

* Ali defeated Buddy Murphy

* Kairi Sane and Asuka defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

* Heavy Machinery defeated The B Team

* Apollo Crews and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy defeated Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Roman Reigns defeated Elias

* Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley

* R-Truth defeated Andrade

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Kevin Owens