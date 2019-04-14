- The video above is the new Canvas 2 Canvas. In the video, artist Rob Schamberger returned to New York City for WrestleMania 35, years after he was t-boned by a tractor-trailer before WrestleMania 29. During Axxess, he painted a piece of artwork dedicated to the Women's main event.

- WWE.com's editors shared five moves they want to see during The Superstar Shake-up this week. The five moves include Braun Strowman to SmackDown LIVE, Xavier Woods to RAW, Sasha Banks to SmackDown LIVE, The Undisputed ERA to RAW, and Roman Reigns to Smackdown LIVE. You can read the whole article here.

- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston shared on Instagram a video clip of the small village of Techiman in Ghana celebrating him beating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. Kofi explained in the post that last Sunday, his uncle had a gathering at his house so the townspeople could watch WrestleMania.

Below is his Instagram post: