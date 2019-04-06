The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze make their entrances as Renee Young, Percy Watson and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Tyler Breeze

Breeze locks in a headlock, Jose sends him to the ropes. Jose no sells a shoulder block attempt by Breeze. They lock up. Jose locks in a headlock on Breeze. Breeze sends Jose to the ropes. Jose hits a shoulder block on Breeze. Jose eventually hits a Flap Jack on Breeze. Jose pins Breeze for a two count. Breeze kicks Jose in the face. Breeze hits the ropes. Jose clotheslines Breeze. Jose pins Breeze for a two count. Jose catapults Breeze into the turnbuckles. Jose rolls Breeze up for a two count. Breeze hits a superkick on Jose. Breeze pins Jose for a two count. Jose hits a jaw-breaker on Breeze. Breeze hits an Ensiguri on Jose. Breeze goes for the Un-prettier, Jose pushes him to the ropes. Jose hits the Pop-Up Punch on Breeze. Jose pins Breeze for the win.

Winner: No Way Jose

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Royal Rumble Winner Becky Lynch, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair all getting arrested.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the contract signing between Kofi Kingston and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

A video package is shown featuring highlights of Kurt Angle's career.

The announcers run through the card for WrestleMania.

Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Gran Metalik with Lince Dorado) and The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) make their entrances.

The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Gran Metalik)

Konnor has words with Dorado at ringside. Kalisto dropkicks Konnor. Kalisto pins Konnor for a one count. Kalisto escapes a scoop slam attempt by Konnor. Viktor tags in as Metalik is tagged in as well. Metalik ducks a clothesline attempt by Viktor. Metalik chops Viktor. Metalik hits a dropkick from off the second rope on Viktor. Metalik pins Viktor for a two count. Later in the match, Metalik goes for a cross-body on Konnor. Konnor catches Metalik, Metalik reverses it into a DDT on Konnor. Viktor is tagged in, as is Kalisto. Kalisto hits a cross-body on Viktor.

Kalisto hits a spinning elbow from the second rope on Viktor. Kalisto hits a basement-runna on Viktor before pinning him for a two count. Viktor hits an uppercut on Kalisto. Konnor is tagged back in. Konnor sends Viktor towards Kalisto in the corner. Kalisto dumps Viktor over the top rope, Metalik dropkicks Viktor's legs out on the apron to send him to ringside. Konnor strikes Kalisto. Kalisto kicks Konnor. Metalik tags in as Kalisto hits Salida Del Sol on Konnor. Metalik hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Konnor. Metalik pins Konnor for the win.

Winners: Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Gran Metalik)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the physical altercation between Royal Rumble Winner Seth Rollins and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.