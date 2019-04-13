

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Jinder Mahal (with Sunil & Samir Singh) make their entrances as Renee Young, Percy Watson and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

Jinder Mahal vs. No Way Jose

They lock up. Mahal backs Jose in to the corner. Jose ducks a clothesline attempt by Mahal. Jose strikes Mahal several times. Jose dropkicks Mahal. Jose eventually clotheslines Mahal. Jose hits a modified hip toss on Mahal. Jose clotheslines Mahal in the corner. Jose briefly gets Mahal up in a Fireman's Carry position. Samir and Sunil get up on the apron to distract Jose. Mahal kicks Jose in the face. Mahal hits the Khallas on Jose. Mahal pins Jose for the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

Highlights from WrestleMania are shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the physical altercation between Lacey Evans and RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring The Hardy Boys (Jeff & Matt) defeating The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

A recap of Lars Sullivan attacking Kurt Angle on RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor defeating Sami Zayn.

A recap of The Undertaker attacking Elias on RAW is shown.

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) and The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) make their entrances.

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) vs. The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

Tucker and Viktor lock up. Viktor briefly locks in a waist-lock, Tucker takes him to the mat and pins him for a one count. Tucker locks in a waist-lock on Viktor. Viktor connects with an elbow to the face of Tucker. Tucker locks in a headlock on Viktor. Viktor sends Tucker to the ropes. Tucker hits a shoulder block on Viktor. Viktor eventually stomps on Tucker in the corner several times. Viktor chops Tucker. Viktor slams Tucker's head off the top turnbuckle. Konnor is tagged in. Konnor and Viktor both strike and kick Tucker. Konnor pins Tucker for a two count. Konnor sends Tucker into the corner. Tucker sends Konnor into the opposite corner. Viktor is tagged in. Viktor stomps on Tucker and strikes Otis. Tucker sends Viktor out of the ring. Viktor rolls back in and tags Konnor in. Konnor runs towards Tucker in the corner, Tucker moves out of the way. Viktor is tagged in, as is Otis. Otis hits a shoulder block on Viktor. Otis splashes Konnor in the corner. Otis hits another shoulder block on Viktor. Otis sends Konnor out of the ring. Otis hits a modified back drop on Viktor. Otis splashes Viktor in the corner. Otis hits the Caterpillar Elbow on Viktor. Otis tags Tucker back in. Tucker strikes Konnor to take him off the apron. Otis and Tucker hit the Compacter on Viktor. Tucker pins Viktor for the win.

Winners: Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston's post-WresteMania celebration with Xavier Woods, Big E & his family.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring The New Day (Xavier Woods, Big E & Kofi Kingston) defeating Drew McIntyre & The Bar (Cesaro & Sheamus).