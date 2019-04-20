The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dana Brooke and Tamina make their entrances as Renee Young, Sam Roberts and Byron Saxton check in on commentary.

Dana Brooke vs. Tamina

They lock up. Tamina pushes Brooke to the mat. Brooke locks in a waist-lock, Tamina elbows her in the face. Tamina locks in a wrist-lock, Brooke strikes her. Tamina kicks Brooke in the corner several times. Brooke eventually hits a jaw-breaker on Tamina. Brooke connects with a boot to Tamina. Brooke hits an Enziguri on Tamina. Brooke does a back-handspring into an elbow strike on Tamina in the corner.

Brooke hits a bulldog on Tamina. Brooke pins Tamina for a two count. Brooke hits the ropes, Tamina catches her and hits a powerslam. Tamina pins Brooke for a two count. Tamina goes for a Samoan Drop, Brooke reverses it into a pinfall attempt. Brooke gets the three count on Tamina for the win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Ruby Riott.

A recap of Lacey Evans defeating Natalya on RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns & AJ Styles defeating Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley.

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) and The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas) make their entrances.

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker) vs. The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas)

Axel and Otis lock up. Otis backs Axel to the corner. Otis locks in a headlock on Axel. Axel sends Otis to the ropes. Axel goes for a drop-toe-hole, Otis remains on his feet. Axel moves out of the way as Otis attempts to drop an elbow on him. Later in the match, Dallas hits a shoulder-block on Tucker. Otis is tagged back in, as is Axel. Otis clotheslines Axel. Otis splashes Dallas in the corner.

Otis clotheslines Axel again. Otis hits a modified backdrop on Axel. Otis splashes Dallas in the corner again. Otis hits the Caterpillar Elbow on Dallas. Axel goes for a cross-body from off the second rope, Otis catches him. Tucker tags in. Otis & Tucker hit the Compacter on Axel. Tucker pins Axel for the win.

Winner: Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring Vince McMahon announcing Elias as the biggest signing in the history of SmackDown before being interrupted and assaulted by Roman Reigns.