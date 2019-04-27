The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Dana Brooke and Ruby Riott make their entrances as Byron Saxton, David Otunga and Renee Young check in on commentary. Saxton says that Sarah Logan is recovering from an injury.

Dana Brooke vs. Ruby Riott

They lock up. Riott backs Brooke into the corner. They lock up again. Brooke pushes Riott to the mat. Riott locks in a waist-lock, Brooke reverses it into a waist-lock of her own before taking Riott to the mat. Riott eventually locks in a headlock, Brooke backs her in to the corner. Brooke ducks a clothesline attempt by Riott. Brooke clotheslines Riott. Brooke hits a shoulder block on Riott. Brooke hits a back-handspring into Elbow strike on Riott in the corner. Brooke hits a Twisted Splash on Riott. Brooke pins Riott for a two count. Brooke strikes Riott. Riott rolls Brooke up for a two count. Brooke gets Riott up into a Fireman's Carry position. Brooke hits a Falcon Arrow on Riott.

Winner: Dana Brooke

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Elias attacking Roman Reigns after being summoned to the ring by Shane McMahon.

A recap of AJ Styles defeating Baron Corbin on RAW is shown.

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment is shown.

EC3 and No Way Jose make their entrances.

EC3 vs. No Way Jose

They lock up. They exchange waist-locks. Jose starts dancing. EC3 pushes Jose away from him. They lock up again. EC3 locks in a headlock, Jose hits a modified arm-drag. Jose eventually splashes EC3 in the corner. Jose hits a cross-body on EC3. Jose pins EC3 for a two count. EC3 kicks Jose. EC3 hits a modified STO on Jose. EC3 pins Jose for a two count. Jose rolls EC3 up for a two count. EC3 sends Jose into the ropes. EC3 hits a Reverse STO on Jose. EC3 pins Jose for the win.

Winner: EC3

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring Kevin Owens attacking WWE Champion Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods.



